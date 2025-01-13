Hyundai Creta Electric: 0-100 Km/h In 7.9 Seconds; Check Range, Features, Specs, And Price Expectations - All You Need To Know

Hyundai Creta Electric: The Hyundai Creta Electric SUV will make its public debut at the Bharat Mobility Show in New Delhi on January 17, 2025, where its official prices will be announced. Upon the launch, the Creta EV will compete with the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and Tata Curvv EV. According to the media reports, the prices for Creta Ev may start from Rs 16.50 lakh – Rs 17 lakh and go up to Rs 22 lakh or higher.

Battery, Range, And Performance

According to the company, the Hyundai Creta Electric will be available with two battery pack options: a 51.4 kWh battery pack (long-range) offering a 473 km range on a full charge and a 42 kWh battery pack offering a 390 km range. While the bigger battery pack variant generates 171 PS of power, the smaller battery pack variant produces 135 PS power. The SUV can go 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. The Creta EV can be charged from 10-80% in just 58 minutes, using DC fast charger.

Hyundai Creta EV: Features

The Creta EV boasts twin 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and one for the driver display), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and 8-way powered front seats with a memory function for driver seat.

Other highlights include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, offering features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist. It gets rear window shades, a boot space of 433 litres and an additional 22-litre frunk.