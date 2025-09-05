Hyundai Creta Electric, Alcazar And i20 Knight Editions Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications

Hyundai Creta EV, Alcazar And i20 Knight Editions: Hyundai Motor India has launched three new Knight Edition models: Creta Electric Knight, Alcazar Knight and i20 Knight. These models carry the signature black theme that adds more style and road presence. With the latest launch, the Knight range now has six models: Creta Knight, Venue Knight, Exter Knight, Creta Electric Knight, i20 and i20 N Line Knight and Alcazar Knight. Notably, the company has also updated the i20, i20 N Line and Alcazar with some new features.

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight Prices

- Excellence Knight 42kWh: Rs 21.45 lakh

- Excellence Knight 51.4kWh: Rs 23.82 lakh

Hyundai i20 Knight Prices

- Sportz (O) MT Knight: Rs 9.15 lakh

- Asta MT Knight: Rs 9.42 lakh

- Asta (O) MT Knight: Rs 10 lakh

- Asta (O) IVT Knight: Rs 11.25 lakh

- Asta (O) IVT Knight: Rs 11.35 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Knight Prices

- Signature Petrol DCT 6S: Rs 21.70 lakh

- Signature Petrol DCT 7S: Rs 21.50 lakh

- Signature Petrol DCT 7S Knight: Rs 21.65 lakh

- Signature Diesel AT 6S: Rs 21.70 lakh

- Signature Diesel AT 7S: Rs 21.50 lakh

- Signature Diesel AT 7S Knight: Rs 21.65 lakh

All Knight Edition cars get a bold all-black treatment. This includes matte black Hyundai logo, Knight emblem, black ORVMs, roof rails, side sill garnish, skid plates, rear spoiler and alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black look with brass-coloured inserts, sporty metal pedals, and black seats with brass highlights. The Creta Electric Knight and Alcazar Knight also come with a new Matte Black paint option.

Hyundai i20 and Alcazar New Features

The Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line now get a dashcam and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Both also sport a new rear spoiler. The Alcazar Signature variant now gets a dashcam.

Powertrain Options

Creta Electric Knight: Available in Excellence variant with 51.4kWh (510 km range) and 42kWh (420 km range) battery packs.

i20 Knight: It is offered with a 1.2L petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an IVT transmission.

Alcazar Knight: It comes with a 1.5L turbo-petrol (7-speed DCT) and a 1.5L diesel (6-speed automatic) in the Signature 7-seater trim.