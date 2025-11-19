Hyundai Creta In Trouble? 8 New SUVs Coming To Challenge Its Crown - Duster, Sierra And...; Full List Inside!

Hyundai Creta's Upcoming Rivals: The Hyundai Creta has ruled the midsize SUV segment for years, but the road ahead looks tough. Many new SUVs are getting ready to enter the market by 2026. Some will be all-new models, while others will be updated versions of existing models. Here are the top 8 upcoming midsize SUVs that will challenge the Creta in the next two years.

Tata Sierra

The iconic Tata Sierra is all set to make a comeback in a modern avatar. It will be launched on 25th November 2025 and will emerge as one of the strongest rivals of the Hyundai Creta. The SUV is likely to offer three engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The electric Sierra is also expected to arrive in early 2026.

Maruti e Vitara

Maruti will launch the e Vitara on 2 December 2025. It will be based on the Heartect-e skateboard platform. The SUV is likely to offer 49kWh and 61kWh battery pack options. The range is expected to be over 500km.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

New-Gen Kia Seltos

The next-gen Kia Seltos will make its global debut on 10 December 2025. It should reach India in early 2026. The SUV will get a refreshed design and larger 12.3-inch screens. The hybrid version is expected to come in 2027.

New Renault Duster

The new Duster will debut in India on 26 January 2026. It will get a complete design makeover and a better interior. Expected engines include a 1.3-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol.

Updated Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun

Both SUVs will receive major midlife updates in 2026 to stay competitive. ADAS features and a few cosmetic changes are likely. The engine options will remain the same. However, the launch timeline is yet to be revealed.

Honda Elevate Hybrid

Reports suggest that Honda will bring the Elevate Hybrid in late 2026, around Diwali. If that happens, the SUV will use the same hybrid powertrain as the City e:HEV. Currently, the Elevate only offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton will be a rebadged version of the new Duster but with Nissan styling, according to the reports. It will share the same engines, features, and platform. Expected options include a 1.3-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid. It is expected to arrive in late 2026.