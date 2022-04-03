Hyundai Creta Knight Edition expected to launch soon in India: Report

The Hyundai Creta is a popular SUV in India. After its introduction in 2020, it quickly became a popular choice among consumers due to its attractive design and features. The South Korean Car manufacturer Hyundai is set to launch an Indian-specific 'Knight Edition' special edition of the Creta in an effort to keep the model fresh until the new Hyundai Creta is launched later this year.

There will be several cosmetic alterations to the outside and inside of the new 'Knight Edition' of the Hyundai Creta. There will be a new front grille (gloss black with red inlays) on the special edition SUV, and the wheels will have a dark metal finish. These elements, as well as the ORVMs, will be painted a glossy black to match the bash plates (both on the front and the back).

The callipers of the front disc brakes will be painted brilliant red for increased sportiness and there will be an all-black cabin with coloured inlays on the air conditioning vents, as well. Coloured stitching will be added to the interior and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel.

The 'Knight Edition' insignia will be placed on the tailgate of this vehicle to distinguish it from the ordinary model. For the Knight Edition, there are two options: S+ and SX (O). S+ variant will get the following upgrades above S: a panoramic sunroof, three-beam LED headlights (with crescent LED DRLs), 16-inch alloy wheels, and an LED reading light

The Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 114 PS of power and 143 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel making 1113 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol making 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. Hyundai Creta is available with manual and automatic transmission.

Hyundai creta priced between Rs 9.99 lakh-Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

