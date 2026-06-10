Hyundai Creta N Line price hike explained: Some variants go up, others remain untouched

New Delhi: Hyundai India has revised prices across its model range. It came into effect on June 1. Among the affected models is the Creta N Line, the sportier version of the popular SUV, which has now seen small price changes across select variants.

Known for its sport-oriented styling and positioning above the standard Creta, it has received a price increase of up to Rs 1,300 on certain trims. The highest revision applies to the N10 MT dual-tone variant, which has seen the steepest change in this update.

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Other variants have also been adjusted. The N10 MT dual-tone version has become costlier by Rs 800, while the N10 DCT dual-tone variant has gone up by Rs 490. These changes are part of Hyundai’s broader price revision strategy implemented across multiple models in its lineup.

Select variants continue at old prices

Not all Creta N Line trims have been affected. The N8 DCT and N10 DCT variants continue without any change in pricing, keeping part of the range stable despite the update. This means the entry-level variant of the Creta N Line still carries a price tag of Rs 17.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end variant is now priced at Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price stability in select trims ensures that the core positioning of the Creta N Line is unchanged in the market, even as minor adjustments are made to other variants.

Price revision across Hyundai range

The update to the Creta N Line comes along with a broader price revision across Hyundai’s model portfolio, which includes other variants such as the Venue N Line and Creta Electric. These changes have been implemented from the same date and vary depending on the model and trim level.

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Hyundai has not changed the overall structure of the Creta N Line range, but the small adjustments shows changes in input costs and ongoing updates across its product lineup. The SUV continues to be positioned as the performance-focussed alternative within the Creta family.

Sportier styling and a few feature additions set it apart from the standard Creta. Even after these updates, the N Line continues in the midsize SUV category with only minor changes in select variants. The price range has been set between Rs 17.83 lakh and Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trim.