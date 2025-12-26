Hyundai Creta New Rival ALERT! Debut Date, Expected Price, Features, Engines & More

New Renault Duster: The third-generation Renault Duster is ready to make its debut in India on January 26, 2026. The SUV is expected to get a few India-specific tweaks. However, most of its design, features and hardware will remain similar to the global model. Initially, Renault is likely to offer only petrol engine options. A hybrid version could be introduced later.

The new Renault Duster will take on SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra and Maruti Grand Vitara, etc. The 2026 Renault Duster will look more modern than its predecessor. It will get a tougher and more mature design. The headlamps and tail-lamps will feature Y-shaped LED elements.

The sporty bumpers, squared wheel arches and thick body cladding will add to its rugged appeal. It may also get new diamond-cut alloy wheels. Like the global model, the India-spec Duster may offer a 31-degree approach angle and a 36-degree departure angle.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Inside, the new Duster is expected to come with a driver-focused cabin. While Renault has not shared the official feature list yet, several upgrades are likely. These include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver display.

Other expected features include a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger and parking sensors (front, side and rear). It could also get an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist and electronic stability control.

Additionally, safety features may include multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats and a Level 2 ADAS suite with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Monitoring and more.

Globally, the new Duster is offered with a 1.3-litre petrol EDC engine and a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. These engines are likely to make their way to India as well. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected. Higher variants could also come with a 4×4 drivetrain option.

The new Renault Duster is estimated to be priced between Rs 10 Lakh and Rs 19 Lakh (ex-showroom).