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NewsAutoHyundai Creta Summer Edition launched at Rs…, with advanced features in mid and lower trims
HYUNDAI CRETA SUMMER EDITION

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched at Rs…, with advanced features in mid and lower trims

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Hyundai has introduced the Summer Edition of one of its highest-selling SUVs, the Creta. It is offered with additional features across select trims of the midsize SUV.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched at Rs…, with advanced features in mid and lower trimsImage credit: hyundai

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Hyundai has introduced the Summer Edition of one of its highest-selling SUVs, the Creta. It is offered with additional features across select trims of the midsize SUV. The new lineup is priced between Rs 12.06 lakh and Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, but not the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant.

The EX Summer Edition serves as the entry point for the Summer Edition lineup. It now comes with a Smart Key and push-button start, priced at Rs 12.05 lakh for petrol MT and Rs 13.61 lakh for diesel MT.

The EX(O) Summer Edition adds several exterior and convenience upgrades, including quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, daytime running lights, a rear camera, rear sunshade, and 16-inch styled wheels. Engine options include a 1.5-litre petrol with manual and iVT transmissions and a 1.5-litre diesel with manual and automatic gearboxes, making it a value-for-money choice in the lower trims.

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Mid-level variants upgrade

The S(O) and S(O) Knight Summer Editions now come with a dash camera, adding an extra layer of safety. Prices for the S(O) range from Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 17.25 lakh, while the Knight Edition is priced between Rs 14.30 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SX Summer Edition adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a dashcam, priced at Rs 15.03 lakh (petrol MT).

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Spy images reveal changes at front, rear, and gearbox; Check expected price, key specs)

Top-end SX premium

At the top of the lineup, the SX Premium Summer Edition includes premium features previously available only in the highest trims, such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot view monitor, surround view monitor, front parking sensors, and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Prices range from Rs. 16.33 lakh to Rs. 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the engine and transmission.

Existing premium features, including ventilated seats, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, continue to be offered. Engine options are unchanged, with a 1.5-litre petrol paired with manual and iVT, and diesel with a manual gearbox.

With the launch of the Summer Edition Creta, Hyundai aims to strengthen the midsize SUV segment by bringing advanced features to the mid and lower trims.

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