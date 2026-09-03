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Hyundai Creta's cheaper alternative got caught on camera; Here's what we know so far

It gets regular pull-type door handles, working roof rails, and wheel arches that flare out noticeably, similar to the Exter, though without the heavy plastic cladding.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Hyundai Creta's cheaper alternative got caught on camera; Here's what we know so far
Image Credit: Hyundai Creta's cheaper alternative got caught on camera; Here's what we know so far

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Hyundai Creta's cheaper alternative got caught on camera; Here's what we know so far
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