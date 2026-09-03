Hyundai's next SUV has been caught testing on Indian roads again, and the recent spy shot gives us the best look yet. This one is based on the international Bayon, and it will sit just below the Creta in Hyundai's lineup. It still stretches past four metres in length. And even though it shares its underpinnings with the global Bayon, the India-spec version wears a completely different body.
The test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage, but you can already tell this is a crossover, not a tall, boxy SUV. Up front, it looks like Hyundai has gone with a split headlamp design, with a full-width LED strip running across the top. The main headlamp sits lower on the bumper and looks a lot like the one on the Verna. There's also a two-piece air intake, with the number plate mounted right in the middle.
From the side, the window line rises toward the back with a sharp kink near the C-pillar. It gets regular pull-type door handles, working roof rails, and wheel arches that flare out noticeably, similar to the Exter, though without the heavy plastic cladding. At the rear, a slim LED light bar echoes the front design, and there's a bold roof spoiler above it. The boot handle sits right in the centre of the tailgate, and the whole thing rolls on sharp-looking dual-tone alloy wheels.
Earlier spy shots already gave us a peek inside. Expect a twin-screen setup running across the dashboard, likely the same 12.3-inch units found on the top Venue trims. The steering wheel gets a dual-tone finish with Hyundai's signature four-dot Morse code H logo.
On the engine front, this SUV won't copy the Creta exactly. It will likely borrow the Creta's 115hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. But there's a twist. This engine could also come with a CNG option, probably with an underbody tank. That would make this the first Hyundai over four metres long to offer CNG power.
This move mirrors what Maruti has already done, giving Hyundai two SUVs to fight for buyers in the fast-growing midsize segment. Pricing should undercut the Creta too, likely falling between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.
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