Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition launched at Rs…; Check top features, cabin upgrades, and safety

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vibe edition: Hyundai Motor Company has introduced a new special edition of its popular hatchback, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, called the Vibe Edition. The hatchback, launched at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with new cosmetic updates and added features. It will continue to compete with the Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago.

The Vibe Edition is available in Sportz and Sportz (O) trims, and buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox. Depending on the variant, this special edition costs around Rs 10,000 to Rs 26,000 more than the standard models.

One of the key highlights of the Vibe Edition is the addition of a dashcam, which the company claims is a first in this segment. The dashcam supports multiple recording modes, including driving, emergency, and event recording. It also offers features like vacation mode, on-demand video and photo capture, with access to footage through a mobile app.

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Cabin upgrades

Inside the cabin, the hatchback gets a refreshed look with a black interior theme complemented by red accents. It also features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, adding a premium touch. The Vibe Edition continues to offer several convenience features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

(Also Read: Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched at Rs…, with advanced features in mid and lower trims)

Engine

The Vibe Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque. Mechanically, it remains unchanged and is available with both manual and AMT options.

On the safety front, the car comes equipped with six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Sportz (O) variant also includes a smart key with push-button start, which was earlier limited to higher trims.