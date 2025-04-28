Hyundai i10 Surpasses 3 Million Units Sales In India & Export Markets

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced on Monday that the i10 has achieved sales of over 3.3 million units in India and export markets. Of these, HMIL has sold over 2 million units in India and exported 1.3 million units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL said, "We are proud of the landmark achievement of surpassing 3 million cumulative sales of HMIL's brand i10. With over 2 million units sold in India and over 1.3 million units exported to global markets, brand i10 stands as a shining example of HMIL's commitment to delivering world-class products."

He further said, "What makes this milestone even more special is the fact that the current generation of i10 has achieved up to 91.3 per cent localization for the domestic market, while it is 91.4 per cent for the export models."

"With our upcoming plant in Maharashtra, we intend to expand exports to emerging as well as developed markets, increasing the contribution of exports to overall sales and solidifying our commitment to Make in India, For the World," he said.

HMIL has sold an average of 1 lakh+ units of i10 annually in India, the company said. HMIL introduced the i10 in India in 2007.

Currently in its 18th year, i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2 L Kappa petrol manual, 1.2 L Kappa petrol AMT, and 1.2 L bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG.