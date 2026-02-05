Hyundai i20 becomes Rs 87,000 cheaper: Now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh - Best time to buy?

Hyundai i20 Price Cut Details: Hyundai Motor India has made the i20 more affordable by cutting prices for several variants. Now the premium hatchback is more accessible to buyers with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the entry price was Rs 6.86 lakh. That is a big drop for a car in this segment.

Official Statement

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Moolchandani, National Sales Head, HMIL, said, "With the new starting price of Rs 5,99,000, we are making the i20 experience even more compelling, accessible and desirable for customers. This reflects our commitment to offering value-driven mobility solutions."

New base variant

The i20 lineup now starts from the Era variant, priced at Rs 5,99,000 (ex-showroom). The variant comes equipped with 6 airbags, digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body-colour ORVMs and door handles, Type-C USB charger and telescopic steering.

Hyundai has also reduced prices for the mid-level trims. The i20 Magna Executive now costs Rs 6,73,900, compared to Rs 6,86,865 earlier. The i20 Magna is priced at Rs 6,99,900, down from Rs 7,12,385. All prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai i20 Magna Executive features

The Magna Executive variant comes equipped with a digital cluster, front and rear skid plates, shark fin antenna, Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), automatic headlamps, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVM and steering wheel with audio & Bluetooth controls.

Hyundai i20 Magna features

Building on this, the Hyundai i20 Magna variant further enhances the premium quotient with features such as an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and front armrest with storage.

Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as a dealer-installed option. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with a rear camera. This package costs Rs 14,999 and includes a 3-year warranty on the screen.