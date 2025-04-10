Hyundai In Trouble? Slips To 4th As Tata Reclaims No. 2, Mahindra Continues Strong Momentum

Car Sales In March 2025: For a very long time, Hyundai enjoyed the second spot in the Indian car market after Maruti Suzuki, which, in the last two months - February and March - has been challenged by Mahindra and Tata Motors, respectively. In February, Mahindra outsold both Tata Motors and Hyundai, claiming the second position, but in March, Tata bounced back. In March 2025, Tata Motors emerged as India’s second highest-selling carmaker, beating both Mahindra and Hyundai.

In the past seven months, Tata has mostly been relegated to the third position, but with 48,462 cars sold in March 2025, it reclaimed the second spot in retail sales. With this, Tata’s sales volumes surged by 5% year-on-year, while its market share dipped to 13.8% from 14.1% in the same month a year ago.

Mahindra recorded sales of 46,297 cars to claim the third position. Its market share stood at 13.20%, marking a YoY growth of approx 17% in March 2025. The sales performance of Tata Motors and Mahindra forced Hyundai to settle in fourth position.

Hyundai recorded sales of 42,511 cars in March 2025, down 5% year-on-year. Its market share also dropped to 12.13% from 13.50% a year ago. This latest shift in rankings underscores the intensifying competition in India’s PV market.

It also signals potential concerns for Hyundai, which, despite having a strong SUV lineup, has missed the second spot for two consecutive months. In contrast, Mahindra maintained strong momentum.

At the top of the chart, Maruti Suzuki sold 132,423 units in March 2025, up from 128,465 units in March 2024. However, it also saw a slight dip in market share to 37.77%, down from 38.94% in March 2024.

The mentioned sales figures are provided by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).