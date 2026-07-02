/Hyundai introduces BaaS for Creta Electric; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with Rs 3.9/km battery rental

Gurugram: Hyundai today announced the introduction of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Creta Electric. Customers can now own the electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery EMI starting at Rs 3.9 per kilometre. Notably, manufacturers such as MG, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Toyota were already offering battery subscription plans, and Hyundai has now joined the list.
The BaaS model reduces the upfront cost of EV ownership by separating the battery cost from the price of the vehicle. Customers who opt for the BaaS model pay a battery rental charge on a per-kilometre basis. Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "The introduction of BaaS for the Hyundai Creta Electric is a transformational step towards democratizing electric mobility in India."
Along with introducing the BaaS ownership model, Hyundai Motor India has also added an integrated side foot step to the Creta Electric. The SUV now comes with a 7.4 kW wall box charger in the HC variants of the line-up, providing customers with a more convenient home charging solution.
Mechanically, the Creta Electric remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The larger battery delivers a claimed ARAI-certified range of up to 510 km.
Key features
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)
- DC fast charging (10-80% in 39 minutes)
- Level 2 ADAS
- Digital Key
- Single Pedal Drive (i-Pedal)
- Active Air Flaps
- 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds (Long Range)
- 8-year / 1,60,000 km battery warranty
Rivals
The Hyundai Creta Electric competes in India's mid-size electric SUV segment against the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Sierra EV, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
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