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  • /Hyundai introduces BaaS for Creta Electric; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with Rs 3.9/km battery rental

Hyundai introduces BaaS for Creta Electric; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with Rs 3.9/km battery rental

The Hyundai Creta Electric competes in India's mid-size electric SUV segment against the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Sierra EV, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Hyundai introduces BaaS for Creta Electric; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with Rs 3.9/km battery rental
Image Credit: Hyundai introduces BaaS for Creta electric; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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