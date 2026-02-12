Hyundai Jan 2026 Sales Breakup: Creta, Venue, Aura shine

Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2026: Hyundai India has posted its highest-ever monthly domestic sales. The company sold 59,107 units in January 2026. This marks a 9% growth compared to the same month last year. However, sales dropped 39% when compared to December 2025. Hyundai currently holds a 13.1% market share in India.

Hyundai's best selling model - Creta

The Hyundai Creta remained the brand's top-selling model. It also topped the mid-size SUV segment. It stayed ahead of rivals like the Seltos, Victoris and Hyryder. Creta sales stood at 17,921 units. This was a 3% drop year-on-year. But on a month-on-month basis, sales improved by 36% from 13,154 units sold in December 2025.

Hyundai Venue and Aura

The Hyundai Venue saw strong demand last month. The company sold 12,413 units of the compact SUV. This means a 12% YoY growth and a 20% rise over December 2025. The Hyundai Aura also performed well. It recorded 7,978 units in sales. That is a massive 48% jump compared to last year and a 62% increase over the previous month. Both Venue and Aura achieved their best-ever monthly sales.

Grand i10, i20 and Exter

The Grand i10 and i20 also reported solid numbers. Hyundai sold 7,710 units of the Grand i10 and 5,677 units of the i20. On the other hand, the Exter saw a dip. Sales fell 7% from 6,068 in Jan 2025 to 5,621 units in Jan 2026. A facelift version is expected soon, which may have affected current demand.

Alcazar and Verna

Hyundai sold 962 units of the Alcazar, a three-row SUV. Sales were down 27% year-on-year. However, month-on-month numbers improved by 66%. The Verna sedan showed a similar trend. It recorded 823 units, down 44% year-on-year. Still, it posted a strong 103% growth compared to December 2025.

Overall, January was a record month for Hyundai in India.