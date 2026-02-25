Advertisement
Hyundai, Kia, BMW to recall over 107,000 vehicles over fire risks

Hyundai Motor, Kia and BMW Korea will voluntarily recall 107,158 vehicles across 37 models due to manufacturing defects that could pose fire risks, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
Hyundai, Kia, BMW to recall over 107,000 vehicles over fire risks

Seoul: Hyundai Motor, Kia and BMW Korea will voluntarily recall 107,158 vehicles across 37 models due to manufacturing defects that could pose fire risks, the transport ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, 37,690 units of four Hyundai models, including the Kona Electric, are subject to corrective measures over a battery management system (BMS) software issue, which could prevent early detection of fire risks.

Kia will recall 1,590 units of the Niro electric vehicle (EV) over the same BMS software issue, reports Yonhap news agency. Separately, BMW Korea will recall 67,878 vehicles across 32 models, including the 520i and 320i, over defective starter motor components that could lead to possible fires.

Earlier, Hyundai Motor, Kia and BMW Korea voluntarily recalled a combined 179,880 vehicles across 51 models due to software-related manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said.

According to the ministry, Hyundai Motor recalled 36,603 units of the Porter II Electric due to a software error that could affect braking performance.

Kia also recalled 25,078 units of the Bongo III electric vehicle (EV) over a software issue that could reduce braking performance. In addition, 69,137 Kia vehicles across 16 other models were recalled starting Tuesday over a similar issue.

BMW Korea recalled 9,914 vehicles across 13 models, including the i5 eDrive40, due to a software defect in the air conditioner compressor control unit.

Meanwhile, Kia’s production plant in the US state of Georgia has achieved over 5 million units in cumulative production, the automaker said on Wednesday.

A rollout ceremony for the 5 millionth unit at the West Point plant was held Tuesday (U.S. time), with the unit, a Telluride sport utility vehicle (SUV), also marking the first-ever hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) to be assembled in Georgia, as well as Kia's first U.S.-assembled HEV, according to the company.

The South Korean carmaker began producing the Telluride exclusively in Georgia in 2019.

