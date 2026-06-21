/Hyundai, Kia post solid growth in India in 5 months on strong SUV sales

Hyundai Motor and Kia posted robust sales growth in India during the first five months of the year, driven by strong demand for their sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineups, industry data showed on Sunday. Hyundai's passenger vehicle sales in India reached 266,317 units in the January-May period, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).