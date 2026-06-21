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Hyundai, Kia post solid growth in India in 5 months on strong SUV sales

Hyundai's passenger vehicle sales in India reached 266,317 units in the January-May period, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Hyundai, Kia post solid growth in India in 5 months on strong SUV sales
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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