Seoul/New Delhi: Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday that its US sales gained over 10 per cent on-year in September, backed by record monthly electric vehicle (EV) sales despite lingering tariff pressures. The group said its combined sales in the United States rose 12.1 percent last month from a year earlier to 143,367 units. Hyundai Motor Co., including its independent luxury brand Genesis, sold 77,860 units, up 12.8 percent on-year, while sales of Kia Corp. climbed 11.2 percent to 65,507 units, reports Yonhap news agency.

EV sales reached a monthly record of 17,269 units, even after the U.S. government ended a US$7,500 EV tax credit at the end of August. Hyundai Motor's EV sales soared 141 percent to 11,052 units, while those of Kia gained 51.4 percent to 6,217 units. The group's hybrid sales also expanded 56.2 percent to 27,431 units, bringing the total eco-friendly vehicle sales in September to 44,701 units, up 70.9 percent from the same month last year.

For Hyundai, the Tucson sport utility vehicle (SUV) was the top seller, with 17,569 units, followed by the Elantra sedan and the Santa Fe SUV, with 13,808 units and 10,114 units, respectively. Kia's bestseller was the Sportage SUV, with 14,515 units, followed by the K4 and the Telluride, with 8,829 units and 8,408 units, respectively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On a quarterly basis, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 481,750 units in the U.S. during the July-September period, up 12 percent from a year earlier, marking their highest third-quarter sales ever. Meanwhile, Kia India reported sales of 22,700 units in September, marking a 15.8 per cent growth compared to the 19,608 units sold in August 2025.

The company has recorded a strong growth in year-to-sate sales with 206,582 units sold in 2025 so far compared to 192,690 units during the same period last year, reporting 7.2% growth.

The recent GST reforms, which have simplified taxation and provided financial benefits for buyers, coupled with the onset of the festive season, have strengthened customer sentiment, driving higher demand for Kia’s product portfolio.

Strengthening its global presence, Kia India also exported 2,606 units in September 2025, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and diversifying its market outreach beyond India.