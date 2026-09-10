Hyundai has launched a new Lounge Edition across three of its SUVs, the Creta, Creta Electric, and Alcazar. This edition is based on the top trims of each model and brings a few thoughtful updates, including an 11.6-inch entertainment screen for rear passengers, a new Golden Bronze paint option, an all-black cabin with silver accents, and slightly reworked seats. Additionally, the Alcazar Lounge Edition introduces a 5-seater layout, something Hyundai hasn't offered on this SUV before, which has always come in 6- or 7-seat setups.