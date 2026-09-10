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  • /Hyundai launches Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric - Here's what's new

Hyundai launches Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric - Here's what's new

On pricing, the Creta Lounge Edition is based on the King trim and comes with either the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT or 1.5-litre diesel-automatic combo. It costs Rs 53,000 more than the regular King variant.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Hyundai launches Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric - Here's what's new
Image Credit: Hyundai launches Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric - Here's what's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Hyundai launches Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric - Here's what's new
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