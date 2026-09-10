Hyundai has launched a new Lounge Edition across three of its SUVs, the Creta, Creta Electric, and Alcazar. This edition is based on the top trims of each model and brings a few thoughtful updates, including an 11.6-inch entertainment screen for rear passengers, a new Golden Bronze paint option, an all-black cabin with silver accents, and slightly reworked seats. Additionally, the Alcazar Lounge Edition introduces a 5-seater layout, something Hyundai hasn't offered on this SUV before, which has always come in 6- or 7-seat setups.
Prices
On pricing, the Creta Lounge Edition is based on the King trim and comes with either the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT or 1.5-litre diesel-automatic combo. It costs Rs 53,000 more than the regular King variant. The Alcazar Lounge Edition, built on the Signature 1.5-litre diesel-automatic trim, costs up to Rs 90,000 extra over the standard model. And the Creta Electric Lounge Edition adds Rs 67,000 over the Excellence LR variant with the 51.4kWh battery.
Features
The star feature across all three SUVs is a new 11.6-inch rear entertainment screen. It supports OTT streaming, phone mirroring, and even gaming, and comes with access to a dedicated app store for more content. You also get white ambient lighting as part of the package, while everything else stays the same as the trim it's based on.
Exterior
Visually, the Golden Bronze shade is exclusive to the Lounge Edition, though buyers can still pick any of the regular colour options if they prefer. The alloy wheels get a blacked-out finish, though sizes remain unchanged: 18-inch on the Creta and Alcazar, and 17-inch on the Creta Electric. Hyundai has also blacked out the skid plates, mirrors, roof spoiler, roof rails, and C-pillar garnish for a more cohesive look.
Cabin
Step inside, and you'll find an all-black dashboard with silver inserts around the AC vents. The seats get a new design Hyundai calls the Lounge pattern, and the headrests come embossed with the word Lounge. As mentioned, the Alcazar Lounge Edition is the first version of this SUV to offer a 5-seat layout, a notable shift for a model that's always focused on extra seating.
Rivals
In the market, the Creta goes up against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. The Creta Electric competes with the Maruti e Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, and VinFast VF6. And the Alcazar takes on the MG Hector, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV 7XO.
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