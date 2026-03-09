Hyundai launches updated Verna at Rs 10.98 lakh - Check what's new

2026 Hyundai Verna: Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Verna with a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh. The top variant goes up to Rs 18.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new model brings more than 25 updates across design, features, safety, and comfort. With these upgrades, Hyundai aims to strengthen the Verna's position in the mid-size sedan segment.

Key exterior enhancements

The new Verna now comes with a sharper and more modern look. At the front, it gets a new black chrome radiator grille along with dual LED projector headlamps. The front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned to give the sedan a more aggressive stance. Another highlight is the new R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Key interior enhancements

Inside, the Verna now gets several new upgrades. One of the key additions is a D-cut steering wheel. The seats now come with leatherette upholstery for a more premium feel. The driver's seat now offers 8-way electric adjustment and also has a memory function. It even comes with a welcome retract feature. The passenger seat offers 4-way electric adjustment along with an electric walk-in function.

Hyundai has also added a rear window sunshade and a smart trunk feature. The sedan offers a large boot space of 528 litres, which is among the biggest in the segment.

Key features

The sedan features dual 10.25-inch displays that combine the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The car also supports more than 70 connected features through Hyundai Bluelink. It offers over 350 voice commands and multi-language support for the interface.

Other highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system. Hyundai has also added a switchable infotainment and climate control interface, which is a first in the segment

Safety features

Hyundai has also improved safety in the new Verna. The sedan offers more than 75 safety features overall. It includes Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver-assistance functions. Another key highlight is the inclusion of seven airbags, including a centre side airbag. The car also gets features such as a surround-view monitor (new), blind-spot view monitor (new), rain-sensing wipers and a built-in dashcam.

Colour options

The new Hyundai Verna is offered in 6 Monotone and 1 Dual Tone colour options: Classy Blue (new), Titan Grey Matte (new), Starry Night, Titanium Black, Titan Grey, Atlas White and Atlas White with black roof (dual tone).