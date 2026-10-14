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Hyundai Motor Group to invest $15.5 billion in India through 2032

The group's Executive Chair Euisun Chung announced the investment during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $15.5 billion in India through 2032
Image Credit: Hyundai Motor Group to invest $15.5 billion in India through 2032

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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