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  • /Hyundai Motor India opens access to 30,000 EV charging points

Hyundai Motor India opens access to 30,000 EV charging points

The company said the platform has been developed in partnership with leading charge point operators (CPOs) and service providers and is open to electric vehicles across all brands.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India opens access to 30,000 EV charging points
Image Credit: Hyundai Motor India opens access to 30,000 EV charging points

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