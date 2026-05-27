Hyundai Motor India set to raise car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 12,800 from June, citing rising input costs, higher commodity prices, and increased operational expenses.

The company said the extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

“In continuation of our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026, submitted with respect to the price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure a balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be effective from June 1, 2026,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

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The automaker said the price increase has been necessitated by rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other reasons.

While the company continues to optimise costs and minimise the impact on customers, it is constrained to pass on a part of the increased costs to the market through a “nominal” price hike, the filing added.

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The revised prices will come into effect from June 1 across Hyundai’s model range, the company said.

Earlier, another leading automobile firm, Maruti Suzuki India, announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000, effective from the same month.

“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026,” it said in its regulatory filing.

In addition, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) increased prices for its SUVs and commercial vehicles in April.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday traded more than 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,928.20.