Hyundai planning to launch a new SUV? Spy images hint at boxy design, key features and more

Hyundai cars: In 2026 several new vehicles have been already launched and more are yet to be launched. In this context, a new Hyundai SUV has been spotted testing on public roads in Mumbai, hinting at a possible upcoming model for the Indian market. The test mule appears to be an all-new SUV that Hyundai has not officially revealed yet, reported by Autocar India.

The camouflaged SUV seen during testing has an upright stance and boxy proportions, giving it a strong SUV-like appearance. Based on the spy images captured by Autocar India, the vehicle looks different from Hyundai’s current India lineup, suggesting it could be a completely new model rather than an update of an existing one.

Exterior design

The spy shots show the SUV was riding on thick MRF tyres, along with what appear to be 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The design includes flared wheel arches with plastic cladding, which adds to its rugged look. Other noticeable elements include flush-fitting door handles, a thick C-pillar, black roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

At the rear, the SUV features a flat tailgate that blends into a chunky rear bumper, where the number plate is positioned. The tail-lights stand out with a dotted LED pattern inspired by the Hyundai Ioniq 5. A sporty rear spoiler with an integrated stop lamp is also visible.

Expected interior and features

Although the interior was not clearly visible, a few details were observed. The SUV appears to have a large digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen, both estimated to be around 10 inches in size. Additionally, the presence of nodules on the outside rear-view mirrors suggests that the vehicle may be equipped with a 360-degree camera system.

However, Hyundai has not confirmed the identity of this SUV yet. If it comes to market, it could be the muscular SUV with off-road capabilities that the company teased during its investor presentation in October last year. That model was hinted to be a new monocoque SUV with an all-wheel-drive system.