HYUNDAI

Hyundai Onboards Pankaj Tripathi As Brand Ambassador, Launches Multi-Lingual Campaign With ‘Mirzapur’ Star

Hyundai India's New Brand Ambassador: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated for his versatile performances and grounded appeal—perfectly embodies HMIL’s core values of reliability, authenticity, and a deep connection with India’s diverse audience. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai Onboards Pankaj Tripathi As Brand Ambassador, Launches Multi-Lingual Campaign With ‘Mirzapur’ Star Image Credit: @HyundaiIndia/X

Hyundai India's New Brand Ambassador: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has onboarded acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. The company stated that the actor’s humble personality and strong connection with the Indian audience align well with Hyundai’s image in the country. Moreover, this partnership marks a fresh approach for HMIL in engaging with its diverse customer base across India. 

Notably, Pankaj Tripathi is known for his roles in films and web series where he often plays characters that are relatable and grounded. According to the company’s press release, Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated for his versatile performances and grounded appeal—perfectly embodies HMIL’s core values of reliability, authenticity, and a deep connection with India’s diverse audience. The company further emphasized that, with a rich legacy of innovation and trust, HMIL has long been a familiar name in Indian households. 

Hyundai Motor India's New Campaign

The company has launched a new campaign titled ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. The campaign aims to reinforce that when it comes to amazing deals or choosing what your heart truly desires, Hyundai stands out as the natural choice. 

Set in a charming neighborhood, the campaign film presents a witty and lighthearted exchange between Pankaj Tripathi and his neighbors, where he humorously shows off features in his Hyundai EXTER, all while asking if his neighbor’s car has those features or if he at least managed to grab the best deals on their new car. 

The campaign reinforces that when it comes to amazing deals or choosing what your heart truly desires, Hyundai stands out as the natural choice. Pankaj’s trademark flair and effortless charisma breathe life into the narrative, making the campaign both memorable and relatable.  The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, print, digital, and radio platforms, ensuring extensive reach and engagement with audiences across India. 

To resonate deeply with regional audiences, the television commercial (TVC) is presented in seven regional languages: Gujrati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. 

Hyundai’s Star Shift

Before onboarding Pankaj Tripathi, Hyundai had been associated with renowned Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan since 1998. It’s still unclear if Tripathi will fully replace Shah Rukh or just appear in certain campaigns. However, this new partnership is likely to impact Hyundai’s marketing across different platforms in the coming months. 

Adding further, Hyundai announced that it has sold over 12.7 million vehicles in India since it began operations. This includes more than 3.7 million units exported to over 150 countries. With these numbers, Hyundai has become the top exporter since it entered the Indian market. 

Consumer Connect: (This Article Is From The Brand Desk. User Discretion Is advised) 

