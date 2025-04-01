Advertisement
Hyundai Sales Up 3% In March At 67,320 Units

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 3 per cent year-on-year to 67,320 units in March 2025.

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 3 per cent year-on-year to 67,320 units in March 2025. The company had dispatched 65,601 units in the same month last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 51,820 units in March as compared with 53,001 units in the year-ago period. Exports stood at 15,500 units last month as compared with 12,600 units in March 2024.

For FY25, the automaker reported sales of 7,62,052 units as compared with 7,77,876 units in FY24. The company's domestic sales stood at 5,98,666 units while export shipments were at 1,63,386 units last fiscal.

"Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its reign as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25," Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

The company's versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric and also the new Hyundai Alcazar, he added.

