Hyundai silently discontinues popular Creta variants; updated lineup explained

2026 Hyundai Creta new variant lineup: Hyundai has updated the variant lineup of the Hyundai Creta for the 2026 model year. The company has silently removed several variants, including the SX Tech and SX(O) trims, to make the SUV range simpler and easier to understand for buyers. There are no major design or engine changes. However, the updated lineup now comes with a cleaner variant structure.

New variant lineup

After the revision, the Hyundai Creta is now offered in seven trims: E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium and the top-end King variant. Prices now start from Rs 10.79 lakh and go up to Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has discontinued multiple variants, including the S petrol and diesel manual trims, E diesel manual and S(O) Knight Edition.

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Several King and special edition variants, including King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT and King Knight diesel automatic, have also been removed from the lineup. However, the Creta Summer Edition, which was launched recently, will continue to remain on sale.

ADAS now limited to top variant

One big change is related to safety tech. With the removal of the SX Tech trim, Level-2 ADAS features are now available only in the top-spec King variant. This means buyers wanting advanced driver assistance features will now have to spend more and go for the higher-end model.

Engine and gearbox options

The Creta continues with three engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Buyers can also choose a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 hp and 260 Nm torque. The diesel option is a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 116 PS and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, iMT, CVT (iVT), 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

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Features

The top-end Creta continues to offer several premium features. These include twin 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and Bose sound system. Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, ambient lighting, powered driver seat, OTA updates, rain-sensing wipers and voice commands.

On the safety front, the SUV offers six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS.