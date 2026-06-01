Hyundai sold 61,137 units in May 2026, reports 4.1% YoY growth

Gurugram: Hyundai reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering 9.1% YoY growth, the company announced on Monday. It said that total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units, including exports of 13,300 units, marking a 4.1% YoY growth.

Gurugram: Hyundai reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering 9.1% YoY growth, the company announced on Monday. It said that total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units, including exports of 13,300 units, marking a 4.1% YoY growth.

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Sales performance in April and May 2026

While Hyundai continued to post positive YoY growth, its sales performance moderated compared to April 2026. The automaker recorded domestic sales of 51,902 units in April 2026, marking its highest-ever domestic sales for the month of April since its inception.

Compared to April, its domestic sales in May declined by 4,065 units, or 7.8%. Exports also slipped by 3%, falling from 13,708 units in April to 13,300 units in May. As a result, total monthly sales dropped 6.8% MoM, from 65,610 units in April to 61,137 units in May.

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Despite the month-on-month decline, Hyundai maintained a positive growth trajectory on a year-on-year basis. In April and May 2026 combined, HMIL recorded domestic sales of 99,739 units, up 13% from 88,235 units sold during the same period of FY26.

Official statement



Commenting on May 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well, achieving domestic sales of 47,837 units with 9.1% YoY growth and total sales of 61,137 units with 4.1% YoY growth."

He further said, "In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26."