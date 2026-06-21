/Hyundai to launch THESE two new SUVs in the coming months - Here's what we know so far

Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV

Internally codenamed Bc4i, the Bayon-based SUV is expected to debut in India between July and September 2026. The biggest talking point here is the engine. It will introduce Hyundai's all-new 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, which is said to be more compact and fuel efficient than the Creta's existing 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This new engine is also expected to support hybrid technology and could go on to become Hyundai's primary hybrid engine for compact and midsize SUVs, both in India and in global markets.