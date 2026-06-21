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Hyundai to launch THESE two new SUVs in the coming months - Here's what we know so far

Internally codenamed Bc4i, the Bayon-based SUV is expected to debut in India between July and September 2026. The third-generation Creta is expected to follow shortly after, likely debuting early next year.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Hyundai to launch THESE two new SUVs in the coming months - Here's what we know so far
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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