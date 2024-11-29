Hyundai Tucson Earns 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating - Crash Test Results

Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating: As vehicle safety is becoming a bigger priority for Indian car buyers, we have witnessed more 5-star safety-rated vehicles compared to a decade ago. The introduction of Bharat NCAP last year has further pushed Indian automakers to build stronger and safer vehicles. Recently, many models have earned 5-star safety ratings at both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The latest to join this list is the petrol-powered Hyundai Tucson, which achieved a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP tests.

The Hyundai Tucson scored 30.84 out of 32 points for adult occupancy and 41 out of 49 points for child occupancy, resulting in a 5-star safety rating in both categories. According to the Bharat NCAP website, the ratings apply to both the Platinum and Signature trims of the SUV. It was tested by the autonomous body in September this year.

In the adult occupancy protection (AOP), it scored 14.84 points out of 16 in the front offset deformable barrier test and a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. For child occupancy protection (COP), Tucson scored full marks in the Dynamic and CRS installation tests, with 24 out of 24 and 12 out of 12 points, respectively. The tests used dummies representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child.

In India, the Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants cost between Rs 29.02 lakh and Rs 31.69 lakh.

Notably, it comes with two engine options: a 2.0L petrol engine delivering 154 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L diesel engine producing 184 bhp and 416 Nm of torque.

The petrol version has a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel gets an 8-speed automatic transmission with an optional all-wheel-drive system.