New Delhi: Hyundai has followed up its name confirmation with the first official design sketches of the Bayon, its upcoming midsize SUV. The sketches preview Hyundai's evolving Art of Steel design language, combining architectural forms and sharp character lines. The interior, meanwhile, looks a lot like the recently revealed new-gen i20. Once launched this festive season, the Bayon is expected to sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's lineup.
What do the Hyundai Bayon design sketches reveal?
Up front, the sketch shows a bold stance, with a sculpted bonnet, pronounced fenders, and a distinctive H-shaped lighting signature that adds to the futuristic feel. Combined with a chunky lower body, it all comes together for a strong road presence.
We have already seen glimpses of the Bayon through spy shots, but these sketches add a few new details. It gets a split headlamp design with H-shaped LED DRLs positioned up top, though there's no full-width light bar like many rivals now offer. The main headlamp sits on the bumper, alongside a tough-looking skid plate. The overall face looks well sculpted, with sharp lines running through it.
From spy shots, we also know the profile gets a rising window line with a sharp kink near the C-pillar, regular pull-type door handles, working roof rails, and flared wheel arches similar to the Exter. At the rear, expect a slim LED light bar echoing the front design, along with a prominent roof spoiler. Overall, this looks more like a crossover than a boxy SUV, and it should measure just over four metres in length.
These sketches finally give us a proper look at the interiors, and the resemblance to the new fourth-gen i20 revealed in Brazil is clear. Expect a layered dashboard with twin connected screens, a drop-down panel for climate controls that seems to keep physical dials, and a wireless charging pad built into the vertical centre console.
The steering wheel carries Hyundai's familiar four-dot logo, and details like the vertical AC vents and door panels also mirror the new i20. There are paddle shifters on the steering too, and as with most Hyundais, expect a solid list of features overall.
Under the hood, the Bayon should use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine found in the Creta, paired with manual or CVT options. Interestingly, this engine will also come with a factory-fitted CNG kit, likely with an underbody tank, making the Bayon the first Hyundai over four metres long to get CNG power.
Expect pricing between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).
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