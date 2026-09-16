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  • /Hyundai unveils first design sketches of Bayon SUV - Here's what's new

Hyundai unveils first design sketches of Bayon SUV - Here's what's new

Up front, the sketch shows a bold stance, with a sculpted bonnet, pronounced fenders, and a distinctive H-shaped lighting signature that adds to the futuristic feel.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Hyundai unveils first design sketches of Bayon SUV - Here's what's new
Image Credit: Hyundai unveils first design sketches of Bayon SUV - Here's what's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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