Hyundai Venue 2025 SUV Look Revealed Ahead Of November Launch: Check What’s New

Hyundai Venue 2025: The exterior design of the all-new 2025 Hyundai Venue has been revealed through spy images ahead of its official launch in India on November 4, 2025. The compact SUV comes with a refreshed design that draws inspiration from Hyundai’s other models, the Creta and Alcazar, giving it a more premium and stylish look.

Exterior Design

The new Venue features a bold and large rectangular grille with horizontal slats, with vertical LED headlamps that include daytime running lights (DRLs) on each side. The headlight cluster is positioned within the bumper, which now comes with a redesigned skid plate.

The SUV’s flared wheel arches and cladding, along with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, give it a strong and muscular stance. At the rear, the vehicle gets a new tailgate, bumper, and a connected LED taillight setup.

Interior Features

From inside, the 2025 Venue is expected to feature a dual-screen setup, combining a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. This setup is similar to what Hyundai offers in the Creta and Alcazar. The dashboard is likely redesigned with updated HVAC controls and premium materials.

Comfort and convenience features are expected to include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, and wireless phone connectivity. Top-end trims may also offer Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) capabilities, an upgrade from the Level-1 system in the current model.

Engine and Performance

Hyundai is likely to retain the existing engine lineup for the new Venue. Petrol options are expected to include a 1.2-litre engine producing 83PS and 113.8Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 120PS and 172Nm. A 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116PS and 250Nm of torque is also expected to be available after its launch. Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). Minor tuning updates are expected to improve refinement and fuel efficiency.

Expected Price and Rivals

The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 7.26 lakh and Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom), with new features, technology, and premium styling. In the market, it will compete with other popular compact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kushaq.