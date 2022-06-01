Hyundai, the country’s second-largest carmaker has finally confirmed the arrival of the Venue facelift. The company’s sub-4m compact SUV will soon receive its mid-life update, and it will officially hit the Indian market on June 16. The Hyundai Venue facelift is one of the most anticipated products of this year. The SUV, once ruled the chart in its segment. However, the sales numbers started to take a dip as the product started to show its age. Now, with the arrival of the updated iteration of the Venue facelift, it is expected to revive the same success story for itself.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As the leading mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been setting new benchmarks in India with the introduction of blockbuster products. Through our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we have continued to elevate customer experiences and induced the rapid adoption of globally contemporary technologies. Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.”

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift - Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Venue facelift is assumed to be priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards, and it will continue to lock horns with its existing set of rivals, namely Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift - Design

The design of the new Hyundai VENUE exhibits confident body forms, delivering the perfect interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language with big and bold contours that add to the premium and futuristic appeal of the new Hyundai VENUE. It now features a Dark Chrome front grille. The façade has been designed to bring forth a wider and confident stance with the seamless integration of bold and dynamic styling elements. The rear section of the new Hyundai VENUE features unique first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with unique vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps stretch across the rear and compliment the overall design with a futuristic and distinctive appeal while the hexagonal cut crystal design creates a luxurious yet hi-tech appeal.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift - Interior & Features

The Hyundai Venue facelift will of course see major revisions on the inside. In addition, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen is expected. Also, the premium Bose sound system is on cards. A host of new features will be added to the list, while the visual changes will include a new steering wheel, revised center console and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift - Engine & Gearbox

The engine options on the facelifted Hyundai Venue will remain unchanged. The car will continue to come with three engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, the option of either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT with the oil burner is likely to be added to the list. Alongside, the Venue facelift will be offered with 3 gearbox options - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT.