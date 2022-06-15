Hyundai Venue facelift is one of the most awaited compact SUVs in the Indian market, and after a long wait and dozens of leaks is scheduled to be launched tomorrow. The earlier version of the compact SUV has clocked excellent sales numbers for the South Korean automaker, and so the expectations are high for the facelift as well. Before the launch of the facelift, we already know quite a lot about the car. Moreover, it has the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of the earlier model.

Hyundai Venue facelift: Price

The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh. The ongoing model of the Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh going up to Rs 13.35 lakh for the top variant.

The Hyundai Venue facelift design is largely drawn from the previous edition of the car but with far more modern updates. The compact SUV carries forward the signature design language of the car with premium and futuristic details. To give it a more appealing look, the SUV is now updated with a dark grille right on the face of the SUV. In addition, the new grille gives it a wider and more confident look. The new Hyundai VENUE's rear section features first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with unique vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps stretch across the back and add a futuristic and distinct look to the overall design, while the hexagonal cut crystal design adds a luxurious yet hi-tech touch.

Hyundai Venue facelift: Interiors and features

To get it up to date, the automaker has revamped the interiors to bring forth some major changes in the SUV. The SUV is now expected to have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with the Boese sound system, among other major new changes. To add to the visual appeal, the facelift version will have a revised centre console, steering wheel et al.

Hyundai Venue facelift: Rivals

The Hyundai Venue facelift will compete directly against existing rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and more.

Hyundai Venue facelift: Engine

The facelifted Hyundai Venue's engine options will remain unchanged. The vehicle will continue to be available with three engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT with an oil burner is likely to be added to the list. In addition, the Venue facelift will be available with three transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT.