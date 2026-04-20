Hyundai Venue Knight edition launched at Rs 9.70 lakh - Details

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Details: Hyundai Motor India has launched a new special edition of its popular compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue. Called the Venue Knight Edition, it starts at Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and focuses mainly on style and a few feature updates. This new edition is clearly aimed at buyers who want their car to stand out. The biggest highlight is the all-black theme.

On the outside, it gets a blacked-out grille, dark Hyundai logos, black alloy wheels, and black roof rails. Even the skid plates and ORVMs follow the same theme. To add a sporty touch, Hyundai has added red brake calipers as well.

Step inside, and the black theme continues. The cabin gets an all-black layout with unique brass-coloured inserts. The seats also come with exclusive upholstery, giving them a slightly more premium feel compared to the regular model.

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The Venue Knight continues with the same petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel, along with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Venue Knight, Amit Dhaundiyal, Head, Product Strategy & Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai Venue Knight represents a bold expression of style and individuality, specially crafted for customers who want their car to reflect their personality."

He further said, "With this launch, we are taking the distinctive black‑themed Knight philosophy to one of our most popular compact SUVs. Every element of the Hyundai VENUE Knight, from its blacked‑out exteriors to its premium interiors with brass inserts, has been thoughtfully curated to create a strong visual identity that stands apart on the road.

Along with the Knight Edition, Hyundai has updated the standard Venue lineup. Two new colours - Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte - have been added, giving buyers more options.

The dashcam is now available in HX6T, HX10 and N10 variants. It supports multiple modes like continuous recording, emergency recording, and even manual photo and video capture. This is becoming a popular feature, especially for safety and documentation.