Hyundai Venue New Vs Old – Top 5 Changes Explained

2025 Hyundai Venue: Hyundai has officially unveiled the all-new Venue ahead of its launch on November 4 and started accepting bookings for the compact SUV.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai Venue New Vs Old – Top 5 Changes Explained

2025 Hyundai Venue Key Changes Explained: Hyundai has officially unveiled the all-new Venue ahead of its launch on November 4 and started accepting bookings for the compact SUV. The new-generation Venue gets a refreshed design, advanced features and a premium cabin, making it a big step up from the current model. Here are the top five changes that make the new Venue stand out.

1. Taller And Wider
The new Venue is taller and wider. It measures 3,995mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,665mm in height, making it 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the current model. The wheelbase has also increased by 20mm to 2,520mm, improving cabin space and comfort.

2. Sharper And Bolder Design
The new Venue features a completely redesigned front fascia with an LED light bar, L-shaped DRLs, a new grille, and a bonnet-mounted Hyundai logo. The sides get flared fenders, new alloy wheels, and boxy glass panels, while the rear looks sharper with a smaller LED light bar, a larger roof spoiler and L-shaped reflectors.

3. New Interior With Dual Screens
Inside, the new Venue takes a big leap forward. It now gets new dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital driver display). It gets a blue-and-beige colour theme, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a revised centre console with more buttons and a sleek climate control display.

4. Loaded With New Features
Hyundai has packed the new Venue with several new and modern features, such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear sun blinds, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Level 2 ADAS. The ADAS suite now offers adaptive cruise control, safe exit warning, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.

5. Enhanced Structural Integrity
Hyundai claims that it is built on a super-strong body structure and a reinforced chassis with 71% expansive application of hot stamping, ultra-high strength steel, advanced high-strength steel and high-strength steel, ensuring superior crash protection against both front and side impacts.

Under the hood, the new Venue retains the same three engines - a 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. However, Hyundai is expected to add a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the diesel engine, a new option over the previous manual-only setup.

