Hyundai Venue secures 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests

Hyundai Venue Bharat NCAP Rating: The Hyundai Venue has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, marking a strong milestone for the compact SUV. The rating applies to both the standard Venue and the sportier Venue N Line. The SUV scored 31.15 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.46 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP).

This result is significant because compact SUVs are among the highest-selling vehicles in India. Built on the Global K1 enhanced platform, the Hyundai Venue comes with more than 65 advanced safety features and 33 standard safety features across all variants, including 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, TMPS, hill start assist, Isofix child seat anchor points and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats.

Commenting on the development, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are extremely proud that the all-new Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line has secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP testing. This achievement further strengthens our commitment to making advanced safety technologies accessible to a wider set of customers in India."

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Currently, the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to rival models like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and others in the sub-4-meter segment. Earlier this month, the Venue facelift crossed the 1 lakh booking mark. Celebrating this milestone, the company also launched the new HX8 diesel automatic (AT) variant, priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this month, the Venue facelift crossed the 1 lakh bookings mark. Celebrating the milestone, the company launched the new HX8 Diesel Automatic (AT) variant at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).