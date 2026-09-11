Gurugram: Hyundai has enhanced vehicle security on the Venue and Venue N Line with the introduction of Hyundai Bluelink Remote Immobiliser. This update is now available in the connected-car-Navigation-Cockpit (ccNC) equipped HX10 and N10 variants of both cars. This security feature lets owners remotely immobilise their parked vehicle through the Hyundai Bluelink app, helping prevent unauthorised restarts, even in the rare event of key cloning.
This feature will not be limited to these models only; Hyundai plans to offer it as standard in its upcoming connected vehicles. In an official release, the company said, "The feature will be introduced in phases in select existing Bluelink models and offered as standard in upcoming connected Hyundai vehicles."
How does Hyundai Bluelink Remote Immobiliser work?
Key cloning is one of the methods associated with reported vehicle theft cases in India. The remote immobiliser helps prevent select Bluelink-equipped models from being started without authorization.
As part of proactive protection while parked, customers can switch on the immobilizer through the Bluelink app. Once activated, the vehicle cannot be restarted. However, the feature does not stop or switch off a moving vehicle.
But what if the feature wasn’t turned on while parking? In that case, customers can activate it instantly through the Bluelink app. Once the vehicle is turned off, it cannot be restarted again. This can be done directly in the app without contacting the Bluelink Centre, saving time in urgent situations.
Additionally, live location tracking, subject to network connectivity, can help customers and law enforcement authorities to locate the vehicle faster in case of suspected theft.
C-OTA update
Leveraging the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture of the Venue and Venue N Line, the security feature has been introduced remotely through a Controller Over-the-Air (C-OTA) update.
"Equipped with the connected-car-Navigation-Cockpit (ccNC), compatible variants can receive C-OTA updates in up to 19 vehicle controllers," said the company.
What is Controller Over-the-air update?
C-OTA update, short for over-the-air controller update, refers to the ability to remotely update the software of a controller in a Hyundai vehicle wirelessly – without the need of a workshop visit.
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