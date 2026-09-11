Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get Bluelink Remote Immobiliser; Here's how it works

Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get Bluelink Remote Immobiliser; Here's how it works

This feature will not be limited to these models only; Hyundai plans to offer it as standard in its upcoming connected vehicles.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get Bluelink Remote Immobiliser; Here's how it works
Image Credit: Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get Bluelink Remote Immobiliser; Here's how it works

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NABARD develops AI models for on-demand Kisan Credit loans
2
3
4
5