Cars are no longer a luxury. They have become essential. But buying a car is probably the second most expensive purchase a person would make after a house. So, one wrong move could ruin the overall experience. Thus, intensive research is required to make an informed decision. And, as we have entered an AI (artificial intelligence) era, I asked ChatGPT: "I am 30, based in Delhi. Married. Earns Rs 80k a month. Pay Rs 15,000 rent and spend Rs 40,000 on other expenses. Which car should I buy?" Below is its response.

ChatGPT's response

With your numbers, you're actually in a pretty sensible position to buy a car. But the key is not to overbuy.

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You earn Rs 80k/month.

After rent and expenses, you're left with roughly Rs 25k/month.

That means:

A safe EMI zone is around Rs 10k-15k/month

Your ideal total car budget is roughly Rs 8-12 lakh on-road

Going beyond Rs 15 lakh will start affecting savings, emergencies, travel, and future family goals

For Delhi NCR usage, traffic + fuel costs + parking matter a lot. So the smartest buy is usually a compact SUV or premium hatchback, not a big SUV.

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Here’s what I’d shortlist for your situation:

Best overall: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

If you want one car that balances:

reliability

resale

mileage

comfort

low stress ownership

…the Brezza is hard to beat.

Why it fits your life:

Excellent for Delhi traffic

Easy maintenance

Huge service network

Good mileage for daily use

Comfortable enough for road trips with your wife/family

Strong resale value after 5-7 years

You won’t get flashy interiors like Hyundai and Kia, but ownership is effortless. That matters more after the honeymoon phase of buying a car. Community discussions also consistently rank it high for low-maintenance family ownership.

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Best variant:

ZXI if manual

VXI AT if automatic

If safety matters most: Tata Nexon

The Nexon makes sense if:

you care about build quality

highway confidence matters

you want a safer-feeling car

It has one of the strongest safety reputations in this segment.

Why people buy it:

Feels solid

Great road presence

Comfortable on bad NCR roads

Higher confidence on highways

Trade-off:

Tata service experience can vary by city

Electronics/software glitches are occasionally reported by owners

Still, if safety is your top priority, this is a strong pick.

If you want features + premium feel: Kia Sonet

This is the “I want my car to feel modern” choice.

You get:

ventilated seats

premium interiors

great infotainment

refined turbo petrol options

Ventilated seats are genuinely useful in Delhi summers.

But:

rear seat space is average

safety isn’t class-leading compared to Nexon/Brezza

Great if you enjoy gadgets and city driving.

Most sensible sedan: Honda Amaze

If you’re okay not buying an SUV, this is one of the smartest financial decisions.

Why:

smooth engine

comfortable ride

reliable

lower maintenance

easier to drive

better boot practicality

Sedans are also more stable and comfortable on highways than many compact SUVs.

You’ll save money compared to SUV ownership while still getting a mature family car.

My actual recommendation for you

Based on:

age 30

married

Delhi NCR

Rs 80k salary

likely mixed city/highway usage

wanting financial balance

I'd rank them:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Honda Amaze

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

One important financial point

Don't spend your entire savings on down payment.

A good structure would be:

20-30% down payment

4-5 year loan

EMI under Rs 15k ideally

You should still have:

emergency fund

investments/SIP running

flexibility for future expenses

A car should improve life, not create monthly pressure.

ChatGPT's response concluded here. It's important to note that this is not a purchase recommendation. Users are advised to exercise their own discretion.