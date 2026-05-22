"I sold my dad's car to an AI bot": Man says experience felt calmer than human dealers

New Delhi: Selling a used car often means dealing with endless phone calls, lowball offers and tiring negotiations with dealers. But for one man, the process ended in a surprisingly different way. His deal was finalized after a calm conversation with an AI voice bot that negotiated much like a real human dealer and eventually agreed to buy the car.

Sharing the experience online, the user said he had been struggling to get the right value for his father's car before receiving a call from an AI-powered assistant from Spinny. What started as a casual interaction soon turned into a successful deal.

AI bot negotiated like a real dealer

According to the user, the AI assistant introduced itself in Hindi by saying, "Main Aryan bol raha hun." Since he had some free time and was curious about the call, he decided to continue the conversation.

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The user mentioned that while the AI bot occasionally responded a bit slowly, it came prepared with detailed points during the negotiation. The assistant reportedly spoke about market value, depreciation and the diesel variant while responding to the seller's asking price.

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“At the end, the bot asked me what my final ask was, and I quoted a price that I was ready to lock in at,” the user wrote. Soon after that, the Spinny's AI assistant said, “Main apne senior se consult karke batata hu, wait kariye.”

A few moments later, the bot came back with approval for the deal. “He said yes! And it was a deal! My first one with an AI voicebot at least,” the user added.

What impressed the seller the most was not just the technology, but the way the conversation felt natural and calm throughout the process. The user said the AI felt calmer than human dealers.

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“No irritated feedback from the dealers, even voice tone, and a deal,” the user wrote.

He also claimed that the human teams involved after the agreement actually took more time to complete the process than the AI assistant itself. The user appreciated Spinny and mentioned Niraj Singh, CEO of Spinny, for bringing AI into the customer journey in a practical and usable manner.

AI becoming part of India’s car market

The interaction highlights how AI tools are gradually becoming part of everyday services in India's automobile market. Instead of only being used for flashy demos, companies are now using AI for customer support, evaluations and pricing discussions.

In this case, the AI assistant appeared to handle negotiations in a conversational way rather than sounding robotic. The seller described the interaction as more relaxed and efficient compared to dealing with multiple human dealers.

The experience also reflects how consumers are becoming more comfortable with AI systems when they feel useful, simple and natural to interact with.

As AI adoption continues to grow in India's automobile space, the technology is increasingly working quietly in the background to make processes faster and smoother.