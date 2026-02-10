I took Tata Punch off the road - Here's how it behaved

Tata Punch Off-roading: I (Lakshya Rana) recently took the Tata Punch off the road. Not because it claims to be an off-roader, but because I wanted to see how far this small SUV could be pushed. On paper, the Punch isn't an off-road-focused vehicle. Front-wheel drive. No low range. No locking differential. No fancy terrain modes. Yet, it has something going for it. A tall SUV-ish stance, 193 mm of ground clearance and a strong reputation for toughness. So I drove it into a controlled off-road course (prepared by Tata Motors itself).

Basics

Let's start with the basics. The car I drove was powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm. It came with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. This matters because, in off-roading, traction is everything. And with only the front wheels doing the work, expectations were already kept in check.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ascent and descent

The first challenge was a steep ascent followed by a sharp descent. This is where approach and departure angles, throttle control, and low-speed torque come into play. I kept the car in first gear and used light throttle inputs. The Punch climbed without drama. Nothing alarming. On the way down, the brakes felt predictable, which added confidence. The hill descent control was also in play.

Rock bed

Next came the rock bed. Loose stones are tricky for any front-wheel-drive car. The wheels tend to scrabble for grip, and ground clearance gets tested constantly. I went slowly. The suspension worked hard but never felt like it was crashing through the rocks. The underbody stayed safe, and nothing scraped. That 193 mm ground clearance did real work here.

Side incline

One of the more uncomfortable sections was the side incline, rated at around 35 degrees. This is where you feel the fear before the car does. From the driver's seat, it feels dramatic. The Punch leaned, but it never felt like it would tip over. Though this is not something you should try outside a controlled environment.

90-degree drop

For the 90-degree drop test, I aligned the SUV carefully and let it crawl down. I moved forward with a controlled throttle and brakes; the rest was done by gravity and the car itself. No scraping. No ugly sounds. That alone says a lot about how well thought-out the basics are. Initially, it looked a bit scary, but from behind the vehicles, it was fun.

Water wading

Water wading was next. With a claimed capacity of 400 mm, the Punch entered and exited the water pit without hesitation. I kept a steady speed and avoided sudden inputs. The engine stayed smooth, and there were no warning lights or odd behaviour afterward.

The trench

Finally, the trench. This is where the diagonal wheel lift happens, and front-wheel drive cars usually struggle. One wheel in the air, the other searching for grip. I felt the traction control step in and do its job. Progress was slow, but the car made it through without needing a push.

Not an Off-roader

To be clear, the Tata Punch is not an off-roader. It does not pretend to be one either. What it is, though, is a tough little SUV with honest abilities. It won't replace a 4x4 or all-wheel drive. It shouldn’t be taken for rock crawling or trail hunting. But for broken roads, bad village tracks, monsoon-hit highways, and the occasional rough patch, it feels more capable than most people expect.