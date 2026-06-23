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'If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level': Tata Motors' Vivek Srivatsa

According to Srivatsa, electric vehicles can truly become mainstream only if they are accessible to first-time car buyers. "If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level," he said.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
'If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level': Tata Motors' Vivek Srivatsa
Image Credit: &#039;If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level&#039;: Tata Motors&#039; Vivek Srivatsa

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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