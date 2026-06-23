/'If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level': Tata Motors' Vivek Srivatsa

New Delhi: India's entry-level car market has been shrinking for several years. Rising vehicle prices and changing customer preferences have made it harder for small cars to attract buyers. However, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility believes affordable electric cars could help change that.
In a conversation with Lakshya Rana of Zee News, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, spoke about the future of affordable EVs, the growing demand for electric cars and India's dependence on imported energy.
Affordable EVs Are Key To Mainstream Adoption
According to Srivatsa, electric vehicles can truly become mainstream only if they are accessible to first-time car buyers. "If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level," he said.
Tata Motors currently offers the Tiago EV and Tigor EV in the affordable segment. While sales of these models have not been very high so far, Srivatsa pointed to the strong response received by the Punch EV.
He said demand for the Punch EV has increased significantly after Tata revised battery pack options and made changes to improve its value proposition.
"At the time of the Punch launch, EV penetration in that price band was very low. Today, we are seeing demand grow by more than three-and-a-half to four times," he said.
He believes the same trend could be seen with the Tiago EV as well.
Big Opportunity Below Rs 12 Lakh
Srivatsa sees the sub-Rs 12 lakh segment as a major opportunity for electric vehicles in India.
He said the country is currently facing multiple challenges, including concerns around fuel imports, energy security and environmental issues. In such a scenario, EVs offer benefits not only for consumers but also for the country.
According to him, EV owners are protected from rising fuel prices and uncertainties related to fuel availability. At the same time, electric mobility helps reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels and contributes to lowering pollution levels.
"This is the best time to bring EVs at the entry level. Below Rs 12 lakh is a big opportunity," he said.
Can EVs Create A New Import Dependency?
When asked whether India's growing EV adoption could simply replace dependence on imported crude oil with dependence on imported battery materials, Srivatsa said that as India's economy expands and consumption rises, some level of global dependence across industries is inevitable.
"You can never be completely safe from external dependencies," he said. However, he highlighted that battery localisation is receiving significant attention within the Tata Group.
He pointed to Agratas, Tata Group's battery manufacturing company, and said local manufacturing of batteries is expected to increase in the coming years.
While acknowledging that localisation may not eliminate import dependence entirely, Srivatsa maintained that EVs remain the best solution to improve energy security, reduce import dependence and address environmental concerns.
He added that a combination of electric mobility and higher localisation levels is the way forward for India.
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