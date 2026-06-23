'If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level': Tata Motors' Vivek Srivatsa

According to Srivatsa, electric vehicles can truly become mainstream only if they are accessible to first-time car buyers. "If EVs have to become mainstream, they have to be mainstreamed at the entry level," he said.

Written By Lakshya Rana Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:30 PM IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST join share