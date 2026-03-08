IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final: Car and bike parking charges at Ahmedabad cricket stadium, how to book a spot, total vehicle capacity

IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final: As India and New Zealand will battle for the T20 World Cup trophy today, on March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, excitement among cricket fans has reached its peak. With thousands of spectators heading to the venue, managing parking spaces and traffic around the stadium has become a key challenge for both authorities and visitors.

The stadium, which is the largest cricket venue in the world with a seating capacity of more than 1.3 lakh spectators, has a massive parking infrastructure to handle the crowd. The premises can accommodate around 13,000 vehicles, including about 3,000 cars and nearly 10,000 two-wheelers. This large parking facility is designed to manage the flow of vehicles during major international matches and big events.

During high-profile games like the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final, additional parking areas around Motera are often designated to manage the surge of visitors. Several parking zones are set up within a few kilometres of the stadium, allowing thousands of vehicles to park safely before fans walk or take shuttle transport to the venue.

Car and bike parking charges at Ahmedabad cricket stadium

Parking at the stadium on match days is usually paid and managed through designated parking zones or online booking systems. While prices may vary depending on the event and location of the parking lot, two-wheeler parking typically costs around Rs 150, while car parking charges can range between Rs 400 and Rs 500 for the duration of the match.

Authorities and event organisers often encourage fans to pre-book parking slots through mobile applications or designated booking platforms to avoid last-minute inconvenience and long queues near the venue.

IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final: Traffic management

Because of the huge audience on the final day, Ahmedabad police have also implemented special traffic restrictions and diversions around the stadium area. Certain roads near the stadium will be closed to regular traffic, and only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in specific zones to ensure smooth movement for spectators and officials.

Officials have also advised spectators to arrive early or use public transport such as the metro and BRTS to reduce congestion near the venue.

With more than a lakh fans attending the match, managing parking and traffic around the stadium becomes a complex task. With large parking capacity, multiple parking zones, and strict traffic arrangements, authorities can handle the massive crowd and ensure a smoother experience for cricket fans on big match days like the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final.