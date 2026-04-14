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NewsAutoIndia auto sales surge in March 2026, two-wheelers lead growth: SIAM
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India auto sales surge in March 2026, two-wheelers lead growth: SIAM

India's automobile sector closed the financial year on a strong note, with sales across key vehicle segments registering robust double-digit growth in March 2026, according to SIAM.

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
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India auto sales surge in March 2026, two-wheelers lead growth: SIAMImage Source- ANI

New Delhi: India's automobile sector closed the financial year on a strong note, with sales across key vehicle segments registering robust double-digit growth in March 2026, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Tuesday.

The growth was led by the two-wheeler segment, which recorded the highest increase, reflecting strong demand across categories and a positive momentum in the overall auto industry.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 16 per cent year-on-year in March 2026, with total sales reaching 4,42,460 units compared to 3,81,358 units in the same month last year. The growth indicates sustained consumer demand and a healthy pipeline of new models across manufacturers.

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The two-wheeler segment emerged as the key driver of growth, with sales rising sharply to 19,76,128 units, marking a 19.3 per cent increase from 16,56,939 units sold in March 2025.

Within the two-wheeler category, scooters outpaced motorcycles in terms of growth rate. Scooter sales surged 29.8 per cent to 7,61,422 units, up from 5,86,485 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, motorcycle sales grew at a comparatively moderate pace of 12.9 per cent, reaching 11,68,514 units against 10,35,273 units in March 2025.

The three-wheeler segment also reported strong performance during the month. Sales in this category increased by 21.4 per cent to 76,273 units in March 2026, compared to 62,813 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The strong performance in March has helped the automobile sector end the financial year on a positive note, with multiple segments witnessing healthy growth trends.

However, the data excludes sales figures from luxury carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and Volvo.

The latest numbers indicate continued momentum in India's auto sector, driven by demand recovery and product offerings across categories.

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