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India auto sector may see shift in earnings leadership in FY27-28: Report

According to the report, companies with strong premium vehicle portfolios, new product launches, efficient operations, healthy balance sheets and better control over commodity costs are likely to deliver stronger earnings growth despite moderate sales growth.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
India auto sector may see shift in earnings leadership in FY27-28: Report
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