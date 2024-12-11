India Bike Week 2024: KTM Unveils 390 Adventure And 390 Enduro R; Races And Music Win Hearts

India Bike Week 2024: Marking its 11th year, the India Bike Week (IBW) was hosted in Vagator, Goa. The two-day event, held on the 6th and 7th of December, united over 25,000 bikers under the theme “Everyone as One”. The IBW venue at Vagator was divided into various sections featuring an outdoor and indoor expo, music and community stages, racing, and a dedicated overlanding stage attracting enthusiastic bikers.

Races and Competitions

The competition saw an array of races and thrilling events including Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, IBW Hill Climb, and IBW Dirt Dash.

Exclusive Bike Unveils

IBW 2024 was the stage for several major bike and accessory launches, including:

-- New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R made their debuts at the India Bike Week 2024.

-- Brixton VLF Scooter, presented by Motohaus, impressed the crowd with its sleek design and features.

Live Music

The festival’s musical lineup blended energy and rhythm, with performances that kept the crowd buzzing. Headlining acts included Divine, OAFF and Savera, and Brodha V, delivering unforgettable sets.

Martin Da Costa, Festival Director, India Bike Week said “With new launches, exciting music and interactive sessions with global biking experts, the IBW 2024 was a roaring success - bigger and better in every way."

India Bike Week 2024 was a resounding success, celebrating the passion, camaraderie, and thrill that defines the biking community. From high-octane races and exclusive launches to inspiring stories and electrifying music, the festival truly lived up to its legacy as India’s largest motorcycling event.