India Has 56.75 Lakhs Registered EVs Till February 2025: Govt

New Delhi: India has been making significant progress in the transition to green energy and electrification as the nation has a total of 56.75 lakh registered electric vehicles (EVs) till February this year, according to government data. In FY25, electric two-wheeler (e-2W) sales hit 11.49 lakh units, up 21 per cent from the previous year’s 9.48 lakh, the data showed.

These figures signal a rapidly accelerating shift towards cleaner, more sustainable mobility on Indian roads as the government has set a vision of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030 in alignment with the global EV30@30 initiative. Flagship initiatives like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles II (FAME II), PM E-Drive, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and PM e-Bus Sewa are steering investment, localisation, and large-scale EV adoption in the country.

Building on the momentum of the previous phase, FAME-II shifted gears, injecting bold investments for the transition to electric mobility, supporting 16,29,600 units of EV, including two-wheelers, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers, and e-Buses. Launched in April 2019, FAME India Phase-II came with a budget of Rs 11,500 crore.

To back the EV adoption, the Ministry of Heavy Industries approved Rs 800 crore in March 2023 for three oil companies -- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation -- to set up 7,432 public charging stations at their fuel outlets across India.

In March 2024, an additional Rs 73.50 crore was sanctioned to upgrade 980 charging stations, with 400 more sanctioned through Expressions of Interest in various states.

A total of Rs 912.50 crore has been sanctioned for the installation of 9,332 EV PCS, out of which 8,885 EV PCS have been installed, as on June 30, 2025, marking a major step towards empowering the nation’s electric mobility infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the PLI scheme is fueling India’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced automotive technologies, putting homegrown innovation in the driver’s seat.

Launched in September 2021, the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry brings a budget of Rs 25,938 crore to boost domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technologies (AAT).

As of March 2025, the scheme has attracted Rs 29,576 crore in cumulative investment and created 44,987 jobs.

At the same time, the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM‑E DRIVE), approved in September 2024 and implemented until March 2028, is a focused push to curb such emissions, tackling one of the most pressing challenges in urban air quality.

It is a comprehensive Rs 10,900 crore initiative to accelerate electric mobility in India.

The PM eBus Sewa is another scheme that is designed to reshape public transport by putting thousands of electric buses on India’s roads, bringing comfort, connectivity, and sustainability to every ride.

With a budget of Rs 20,000 crore for deploying 10,000 electric buses under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the scheme focuses on making urban travel cleaner and more efficient, the government data showed.