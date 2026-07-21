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  • /India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

The government said the Ministry of Power has issued the "Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024", which provide standards for a connected and interoperable charging network, including battery swapping and charging stations.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt
Image Credit: India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

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