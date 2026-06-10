India-made Kia Sonet scores just 1 star in crash test; rivals earn 5-star ratings

New Delhi: The Kia Sonet has been crash-tested by Global NCAP, and the results are concerning. The compact SUV scored just 1 star for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 3 stars for child occupant protection (COP). But before you panic, there's important context here. The car tested was a model made in India for the South African market. It comes with only dual airbags and no Electronic Stability Control as standard. The Sonet sold in India gets six airbags and ESC as standard across variants, so the two are not directly comparable.

Adult safety: What went wrong

In the frontal crash test, the Sonet scored 9 out of 16 points. Head and neck protection for both front occupants was good, as was chest protection for the co-driver. But knee protection for both occupants was rated marginal, with the report noting that knees can hit dangerous structures behind the dashboard. Foot protection for the driver was rated poor.

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In the side movable deformable barrier test, head and pelvis protection were good, but chest protection came back as poor. The side pole test wasn't conducted at all because the car lacks curtain airbags.

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Global NCAP also flagged that the footwell area and bodyshell were unstable and unable to handle additional loading. ESC was noted as meeting technical requirements but not being offered as standard on this variant.

Child safety: A little better story

The Sonet did a little better here, scoring 28.57 out of 49 points for a 3-star rating. Both child dummies, representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old, were installed rearward-facing using ISOFIX and a support leg. Both scored full marks in frontal and side crash tests.

Points were lost because the centre rear seat uses a lap-only seatbelt instead of a three-point belt. The car also lost marks for not offering a way to deactivate the front passenger airbag, which is needed when fitting a rear-facing child seat there.

Dynamic score: 24/24

CRS installation score: 4.57/12

Vehicle assessment score: 0/13

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How it compares to rivals

In India, the Sonet competes with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The Nexon and Magnite have both scored 5 stars at Global NCAP. The Syros, Venue, Kylaq, and XUV 3XO have all earned 5-star ratings at Bharat NCAP as well.

The India-spec Sonet with six airbags and ESC would likely perform better in a test. But until that version gets independently crash-tested, these are the only official numbers we have.