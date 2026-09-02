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India needs greater self-reliance in advanced auto technologies, says Hyundai's Tarun Garg

Addressing the ACMA 66th Annual Session, Garg said India's automotive industry has demonstrated resilience and built a strong manufacturing base, but the next phase should focus on moving from resilience to global leadership.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
India needs greater self-reliance in advanced auto technologies, says Hyundai's Tarun Garg
Image Credit: India needs greater self-reliance in advanced auto technologies, says Hyundai's Tarun Garg

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India needs greater self-reliance in advanced auto technologies, says Hyundai's Tarun Garg
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