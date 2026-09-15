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India produces over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August; PV sales rise 36.5%: SIAM

India produced over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August 2026, with domestic sales of passenger vehicles standing at 4.39 lakh units and two-wheelers crossing 20.34 lakh units during the month, according to the data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
India produces over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August; PV sales rise 36.5%: SIAM
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India produces over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August; PV sales rise 36.5%: SIAM
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