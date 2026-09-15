/India produces over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August; PV sales rise 36.5%: SIAM

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers have recorded the highest-ever sales of August in 2026. In August 2026, Passenger Vehicles posted sales of 4.39 lakh units with double-digit growth of 36.5%, Three Wheelers sales recorded 0.94 lakh units with growth of 22.8%, and Two Wheelers Sales logged 20.35 lakh units with growth of 10.5% compared to the same period of last August 2025”.